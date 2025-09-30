Brazil hits record employment as 1.5 million jobs created in 2025

According to Brasil 247, the growth, spread across all major sectors of the economy, brings the total number of formal employment contracts to a record 48.7 million. Since January 2023, the country has added more than 4.6 million registered jobs.



Services and industry have been the main drivers of hiring this year, generating 773,000 and 273,000 new positions respectively. Construction added 194,500 roles, trade 153,400, and agriculture 107,200. In manufacturing, food production stood out as a key source of growth with 51,000 jobs.



Sao Paulo leads in absolute terms with 436,700 new positions, followed by Minas Gerais and Parana, while the strongest proportional increases were seen in the northern and central states of Amapa, Mato Grosso and Piaui.



Women accounted for a slight majority of new hires, while young people aged 18 to 24 represented the largest cohort entering the workforce.



Earlier, it was reported that Brazil had expanded the network of charging stations for electric vehicles.