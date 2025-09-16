Brazil expands network of charging stations for electric vehicles

According to the study, there are almost 17,000 points with general or limited access in the country. Six months ago, this figure was close to 15,000 devices.



According to Brasil 247, it was also found that currently, about 1,500 municipalities in Brazil have infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, which is 10 per cent more than at the beginning of the year.



However, the number of such vehicles is growing faster than the network of charging stations. Currently, there are about 18 cars per station on average. This shows that the infrastructure is developing, but demand is outpacing its growth.



Industry experts note the importance of this process for the country's energy transition. In their opinion, the Brazilian leadership needs to expand investment to achieve decarbonisation goals and keep pace with global developments in the electric vehicle industry.



Earlier, it was reported that the number of electric vehicles increased by around one-third last year to 55.8 million, with China and its 31.4 million vehicles accounting for more than 50 percent of the global total.