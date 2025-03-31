Brazil develops cocoa and chocolate-based tourism destinations

Leading regions such as Para, Bahia, Espirito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul are actively developing tourism routes dedicated to cacao cultivation and chocolate production, boosting the economy and popularising gastronomic tourism.



One of the most famous itineraries is in Paraia, where tourists can visit the island of Combu in Belem, tasting local chocolate and exploring chocolate production. In Bahia, the historic capital of cacao, the itinerary has been developed, including plantation tours and chocolate festivals.



These initiatives not only boost cocoa production, but also attract thousands of tourists, strengthening the economy and making Brazil an important centre for chocolate tourism.



As reported previously, Ethiopia has secured US$1.226 billion in revenue from coffee exports over the past eight months.