Ethiopia earns $1.2bln in coffee exports over 8 months

According to the source, the country exported more than 257,000 tonnes of coffee during the first eight months of the 2024/2025 Ethiopian fiscal year.



According to Fana Media Corporation, this achievement is attributed to strategic measures that have boosted coffee output, improved quality, and streamlined export processes.



As a result, Ethiopia is on track to reach its target of US$2 billion in coffee export revenue for the full fiscal year by shipping over 400,000 tonnes of its globally renowned Arabica coffee.



In the previous fiscal year, the country earned more than US$1.4 billion from coffee exports.



As reported previously, the Ethiopian capital is to host the 4th G25 African Coffee Summit in 2027.