Super middleweight boxer Bek Nurmaganbet topped the national rankings, followed by featherweight Sultan Zaurbek in second place and Bekman Soilybayev in third.

Kazakhstan's top 10 pound-for-pound boxers according to BoxRec:

Bek Nurmaganbet Sultan Zaurbek Bekman Soilybayev Armat Armanuly Ali Akhmedov Yevgeniy Pavlov Yelshat Nikhemttolla Sergey Lipinets Saken Bibossinov Samatali Toltayev

Notably absent from the updated rankings is Janibek Alimkhanuly, the former IBF and WBO middleweight world champion, who has not fought professionally since April 2025.

Under BoxRec's ranking system, boxers are automatically removed from the active rankings if they have not competed in an official bout for more than 12 months.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four Kazakh boxers lead the latest World Boxing rankings.