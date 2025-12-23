Book on Uzbek miniature art debuts on international market

The richly illustrated English-language book Miniature Painting in Uzbekistan: Strokes of Wisdom has been available since December 8 on Amazon, Waterstones, and Barnes & Noble, as well as in galleries and art boutiques across Europe and the United States. This has opened the way for Uzbek miniature art to reach a broad international audience.

Work on the publication lasted for three years.

The project is based on the idea of Bukhara miniature artist Davlat Toshev: to present the history and contemporary development of miniature art, as well as the philosophical wisdom embedded in this genre. The book features various artistic schools and contemporary interpretations, emphasizing that miniature painting is a living language of art that remains relevant in the modern world.

The book’s release through global distribution networks has set a precedent for Uzbek publishing houses. Major networks accept books only from publishers with a proven reputation and high product quality. International distribution is provided by ACC Art Books and Simon & Schuster. A preliminary presentation was also held at the Frankfurt Book Fair, generating interest among industry professionals.

