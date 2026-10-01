Bollywood star Nana Patekar dies at 75

According to Dr. Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence and received CPR for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the resuscitation efforts.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, the doctor said.

Patekar, 75, was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut in the 1978 film Gaman and went on to establish himself as a celebrated actor with performances in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

In recent years, Patekar continued to appear in a range of projects. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Patekar also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Presley Gerber, the only son of model and actress Cindy Crawford, had died at the age of 27.