Bolivia declares national emergency as flooding displaces thousands

President Luis Arce said at a press conference that the severe weather is the worst Bolivia has seen in four decades, prompting urgent action to speed up aid and coordinate disaster response with regional authorities.

At least 51 people have died and over 2,500 homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to civil defense officials.

The declaration will allow the government to fast-track emergency funding, aid deliveries, and reconstruction plans once conditions stabilize.

"We won't leave anyone behind," Arce said.

In recent week, heavy rainfall has caused many rivers to overflow across Bolivia, and many municipalities have declared a state of disaster to seek immediate assistance and activate emergency resources for the affected communities.

