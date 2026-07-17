Bolat Akchulakov appointed Atyrau region governor

The appointment follows the dismissal of Serik Shapkenov, who was relieved of his duties earlier by presidential decree.

Akchulakov, a native of Atyrau, was born on April 9, 1971. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management in 1993 with a degree in economics and later completed specialized training at the Almaty Training Center of the Oil and Gas Industry, focusing on subsoil use contract evaluation and petroleum economics.

He brings more than three decades of experience in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector and public administration, having held senior positions in both government and industry.

Throughout his career, Akchulakov served in executive roles at Kazakhoil, KazMunayGas, Samruk-Kazyna, PSA LLP, Almex Petrochemical, and the KAZENERGY Association. He also held several high-ranking government posts, including Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Vice Minister of Oil and Gas, and Vice Minister of Energy.

From January 2022 to April 2023, Akchulakov acted as Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy.

Following his tenure as energy minister, he was appointed Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, a position he held from April 2023 to February 2025. Since February 2025, he has served as Chairman of the KAZENERGY Association.