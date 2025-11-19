Air Astana, Qazaq Air set for new Boeing deliveries in 2026

As the Ministry’s press service informed, the meetings focused on the issues of timely supply of new aircraft and spare components for domestic airline companies.

According to Paul Wrigley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Boeing, first deliveries of 787 Dreamliner for Air Astana are scheduled for July 2026, while the 737 MAX 8 for Vietjet Qazaqstan (Qazaq Air) is set to be delivered in September 2026.

The Kazakh delegation emphasized that timely delivery of the aircraft will contribute to further opening of new long-haul flights to New York and Singapore.

Charbel Youzkatli, Vice President of Airbus, expressed readiness to consider the prospects for opening a technical center in Kazakhstan, pointing out the company’s interest in expanding air cargo transportations.

Meanwhile, De Havilland delegation informed about the release of a new type of aircraft which can be used in regional transportation within Kazakhstan, given the distance between the cities.

As part of the event, SCAT Airlines presented its new aircraft - Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration number UP-B3746 of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This event marked a new stage in promoting domestic airlines on the global stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to build eco-friendly aviation fuel plant.