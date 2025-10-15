Boeing delivers 55 planes in September

Of the 55 planes delivered in September, 40 were 737 MAXs. In September 2018, before two fatal 737 MAX crashes upended Boeing's production, the company delivered 87 airplanes.

Boeing also delivered seven 787 Dreamliners, three 777 freighters, four 767s and one 737 NG.

From Jan. 1 through the end of September, Boeing delivered 440 airplanes, compared to 291 for the same time period last year. In the three months between July and September, Boeing delivered 160 planes, up from 116 in the third quarter of 2024.

In September, Airbus delivered 73 planes. From January through September, it delivered 507 planes.

