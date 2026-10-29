Boeing cuts nine-month net loss to $551 million

Boeing’s revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 8% year on year to $70.97 billion, compared with $65.52 billion in the same period of 2025.

Third-quarter revenue increased 4% to $24.19 billion from $23.27 billion a year earlier.

The company reported operating cash flow of $2.68 billion for the first nine months of 2026, compared with an outflow of $266 million in the same period last year. In the third quarter, operating cash flow reached $1.50 billion, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.

Boeing’s total backlog reached a record $745.4 billion, reflecting orders across its commercial aircraft, defense and services businesses.

In its Commercial Airplanes division, third-quarter revenue declined 3% year on year to $10.72 billion. The division reported an operating loss of $697 million, compared with a loss of $5.35 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The company delivered 161 commercial aircraft during the quarter, compared with 160 a year earlier.

The Defense, Space & Security division recorded a 15% increase in third-quarter revenue to $7.94 billion. Operating earnings rose to $492 million from $114 million a year earlier, including a $252 million gain from the sale of HRL Laboratories.

Boeing said the 737-7 had received amended type certification and that certification of the 737-10 was achieved in October. The company also said its first delivery of the 777X remained on track for 2027.

Despite the reduction in losses, Boeing continued to report a net loss for both the quarter and the first nine months of the year. As of the end of the third quarter, the company held $20.7 billion in cash and marketable securities and reported total consolidated debt of $45.9 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had certified Boeing’s 737 MAX-10, following years of safety reviews. The approval included an amended type certificate confirming that the aircraft met applicable design and safety requirements, as well as an updated Production Limitation Record authorizing production.