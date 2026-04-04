Another child drowns in Turkistan region

According to preliminary information, on March 31, at around 6:00 p.m, the child fell into the river while playing near the water.

Emergency authorities of Turkistan region and the city of Shymkent, together with the police department, public prosecutor’s office, ambulance service, local executive bodies, relatives, and residents, are participating in the rescue operation. In total, around 250 people, 14 units of equipment, two boats, a canine team, a drone, and a satellite communication device have been deployed.

Officials note that the riverbed has been searched over a one‑kilometre stretch, while the shoreline has been combed on foot for five kilometres. A one‑kilometre section has also been surveyed by drone. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

It should be recalled that on March 23, an eight‑year‑old child drowned in the Keles district of the Turkistan region. He has not yet been found.