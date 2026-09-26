Bob Pettit, legendary NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, dies at 93

His alma mater, Louisiana State University (LSU), announced his death on Thursday. He passed away Wednesday, and no cause of death was provided.

Pettit was the league’s first MVP, the first player to reach 20,000 career points and a four-time All-Star Game MVP. He was also named to all four NBA Anniversary Teams.

He helped lead the St. Louis Hawks to the 1958 championship, scoring 50 points in Game 6 of the Finals to clinch the title.

The NBA expressed its condolences to Pettit’s family and friends and the entire Hawks organization.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Don Nelson died at age 86.