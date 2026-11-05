The scale of the shift surprised even seasoned observers. Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina, while holding the battlegrounds of Georgia and Michigan. Several of those states had not elected a Democrat to the Senate in decades.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats overturned the Republican majority, winning districts that President Trump carried in 2024. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, reelected in New York, is now in line to become the first Black speaker in U.S. history. The victories give Democrats control of both chambers when the new Congress takes office in January.

Historically, the president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections. The magnitude of the 2026 losses, however, indicates that voters used the vote to assess the administration's overall record, particularly on foreign policy and the economy.

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A vote on war and prices

Two issues dominated the campaign and are tightly linked: the war with Iran and the cost of living. The conflict began on February 28, 2026, with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, and is now in its ninth month. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz pushed up fuel prices at home, undercutting a president who had campaigned in 2024 on keeping America out of foreign wars.

Republican leaders have been unusually candid about the cause of their defeat. Vice President JD Vance wrote on X the morning after the vote that “the reason we lost is the war,” arguing that many 2024 Trump voters switched sides over the conflict, inflation and the country’s relationship with Israel. President Trump called that assessment largely true, saying the war had driven gasoline prices up in the short term. He nevertheless defended the decision to go to war as necessary to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and said he would have done nothing differently.

The difference in emphasis between the president and a potential Republican contender for 2028 is significant. Both acknowledged the electoral cost, but Vance questioned whether the war had been worth it, while Trump defended his decision. The debate over America’s role in the world, long simmering inside the Republican coalition, will now help shape the party’s path to the next presidential race.

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What to expect in Washington

The new Congress takes office in January 2027, opening two years of divided government. Its first and most visible tool will be oversight. With control of committees and subpoena power, Democrats can be expected to examine the conduct and cost of the Iran war, the administration’s trade measures, and a range of ethics questions they raised during the campaign. Senate control also gives them leverage over the confirmation of senior officials, ambassadors and federal judges.

The second tool is the budget. Congress controls federal spending, and Democrats have signaled that they will use it to constrain military operations in the Middle East and to restore funding for programs the administration cut. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called for an end to the Iran war, while Jeffries has emphasized affordability. Energy costs, health care and household prices are likely to feature prominently in their legislative agenda.

There are clear limits, however. Democrats lack the two-thirds majorities needed to override a presidential veto on their own, and ending debate on most contested Senate legislation still requires 60 votes. The president retains broad authority over foreign policy and substantial powers over trade. A Democratic Congress can pressure, delay and investigate, but it cannot easily reverse the president’s core policies.

The likely result is a more confrontational Washington, particularly fewer opportunities for sweeping legislation, more hearings, tougher fights over annual spending bills and a higher risk of government shutdowns. Presidents facing an opposition-controlled Congress have often devoted greater attention to foreign affairs, where executive authority is broader. U.S. foreign policy activity may therefore increase rather than decrease over the next two years.

What it means for the world

The Middle East is the first place where the shift may be felt. A Democratic Congress is likely to push war powers resolutions, seek conditions on defense spending and scrutinize U.S. military aid to Israel. None of this ends the war on its own, since binding legislation generally remains subject to a presidential veto. Yet the electoral setback strengthens the hand of those, including Vance, who question the costs of continuing the conflict.

Ukraine is the second major question and is likely to move higher on Washington’s agenda. Democrats have generally been more supportive of assistance to Kyiv than the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican Party. For Kyiv and its European allies, the result also brings a more receptive Congress, although substantial policy changes will still require agreement with the White House or sufficient Republican support to overcome presidential opposition.

On trade, the outlook is continuity with more friction. The executive branch retains extensive tariff powers under existing laws, so partners should not expect a quick rollback. What may change is the level of scrutiny: committee hearings, demands for consultation and pressure for exemptions on consumer goods could force the administration to explain and defend its decisions more fully. That could improve transparency, though disputes between Congress and the White House may also prolong uncertainty.

U.S. stocks rose the day after the election as investors assessed the prospect of divided government, alongside falling oil prices and other market developments. For allies and rivals alike, the broader lesson is that Congress will become a more assertive force in American foreign policy. Governments that want durable agreements with Washington will need to engage lawmakers as well as the White House.

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What it may mean for Kazakhstan

For Kazakhstan, the change in Washington brings both continuity and new openings. The foundation of the relationship has proved bipartisan. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s November 2025 visit to Washington for the C5+1 summit, Kazakhstan and U.S. partners signed agreements worth nearly $17 billion, including a planned $1.1 billion project to develop the North Katpar and Verkhne Kairakty tungsten deposits. These commitments still require implementation, but they demonstrate the commercial interests underpinning the relationship. Kazakhstan’s critical minerals, uranium and transport links fit Washington’s broader goal of diversifying strategic supply chains.

The clearest test is the Jackson-Vanik amendment, a provision of the 1974 Trade Act that still prevents Kazakhstan from receiving permanent normal trade relations with the United States. Kazakhstan already receives normal trade treatment on a conditional basis; the issue is making that status permanent. In September, the House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on critical mineral partnerships shortly after its Republican chairman, Jason Smith, led a congressional delegation to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia. On the Democratic side, Representative Jimmy Panetta, who co-chairs the Congressional U.S.-Kazakhstan Caucus alongside Republican Robert Aderholt, has supported removing the amendment’s application to Kazakhstan.

That cross-party alignment matters. Bipartisan legislation already has supporters in both chambers. A divided government tends to pass fewer sweeping laws, but narrower measures that both sides can claim as wins may still advance. Granting Kazakhstan permanent normal trade relations fits that possibility, although support does not guarantee passage. The outgoing Congress can act during the post-election period before January, known as the lame-duck session. Otherwise, unenacted legislation will need to be reintroduced in the new Congress, where Democrats will set the committee calendar.

The Iran war is the second channel of impact. The conflict has unsettled regional trade routes and made oil prices volatile, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s interest in diversified export connections. If congressional pressure contributes to de-escalation, Kazakhstan could gain more stable logistics and calmer markets, though lower oil prices would also mean leaner budget revenues. Either way, the case for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor, has grown stronger, and it complements U.S. interest in more resilient connections between Asia and Europe.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic positioning also offers a basis for engagement. President Tokayev has called for a freeze in the Ukraine war and offered Turkistan as a venue for Iran negotiations. A Congress more attentive to the costs of prolonged conflicts may find value in partners that maintain channels for dialogue. These initiatives do not guarantee a mediating role, but they reflect the practical value of Kazakhstan’s ability to communicate across competing blocs. Democratic-led committees may also place greater emphasis on governance and rights, adding another dimension to bilateral discussions alongside trade and security.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would end roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel at the end of 2026 under an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.