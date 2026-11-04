Democrats capture Senate and House in US midterm election

The Democratic Party has regained control of the U.S. Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, securing at least 53 seats and delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, Al Jazeera reports.

Democrats gained at least 7 seats, surpassing the four-seat net gain needed to take control of the 100-member chamber. Several victories came in states traditionally considered Republican strongholds.

Among the most significant victories were Democratic wins in Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and North Carolina. These states have traditionally favored Republicans.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton. In South Carolina, pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham. Roy Cooper also won North Carolina's Senate race against Michael Whatley.

Democrats also flipped Republican-held seats in Ohio, Maine and Iowa. In Ohio, former senator Sherrod Brown defeated incumbent Jon Husted. In Maine, Troy Jackson unseated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Trump acknowledged that Democrats had campaigned effectively. He also suggested that the war with Iran and higher gasoline prices contributed to Republican losses.

However, he rejected the idea that the outcome represented a personal defeat, saying he had not been on the ballot.

The new Congress will take office in January 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's request to set aside more than 20,000 mail ballots in California.