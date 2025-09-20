Blaze at Almaty region landfill localized

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the blaze at the solid waste landfill was localized on the sixth day.

A field camp has been set up at the site, with food provided for personnel, along with fuel supplies and essential consumables.

As reported earlier, a state of emergency was declared on September 18 in Alatau, a town located 47 km from Almaty. Emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire. Earlier, in the morning of September 15, it was reported that a fire had broken out at a municipal solid waste landfill near Almaty.