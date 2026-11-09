BLACKPINK’s Jisoo signs with WME for global representation

The deal follows what the agency described as an extraordinary year for the singer and actress across music, television, fashion and culture.

WME represents major international artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Rihanna. Jisoo is the third BLACKPINK member to join the agency, following Lisa, who signed in September 2025 for film and television representation, and Rosé, who joined in December for her music career.

The agreement does not affect Jisoo’s existing partnerships. Her solo activities remain under her own label, Blissoo, launched in February 2024, while her global recording deal was signed with Warner Records in January 2025. Her group activities continue under YG Entertainment.

Jisoo began her solo career in 2023 with the single album ME, whose lead track, "FLOWER," reached No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200. She is now preparing her first full-length solo album, having released two pre-release singles, "CLICK" and "ADDICTED."

Alongside music, Jisoo has developed an acting career, appearing in the 2025 zombie series “Newtopia,” the film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy”, and Netflix's romantic comedy “Boyfriend on Demand.”

Earlier, it was reported that BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first Asian solo artist to win Best Pop at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.