    BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' lands at No. 11 on British Official Albums Chart

    12:37, 7 March 2026

    K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has entered the top 100 of Britain's Official Albums Chart with its third EP "Deadline," Yonhap reports. 

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The record, which marks the quartet's first group project since 2022, debuted at No. 11 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 on Friday (local time), a week after its release on Feb. 27.

    The lead track "Go" debuted at No. 44 on the separate Official Singles Chart Top 100.

    According to YG Entertainment, the group's agency, the five-track album explores themes of confidence, growth and unity, combining elements of EDM, hip-hop and pop.

    "Go" features powerful sound production and a chant-driven hook, complemented by the prerelease "Jump," the retro hip-hop track "Me and My," the anthemic "Champion," and "Fxxxboy," described as a more subtle and emotional track.

    To note, Global K-pop icon BTS on Wednesday unveiled the 14-song track list of its upcoming album, "Arirang" on their social media platforms.

    World News South Korea Culture Music Art Entertainment Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
