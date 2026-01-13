Black Sea tanker incidents: No threat to Kazakhstan’s oil exports

"The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirms the information regarding the incidents that occurred on 13 January 2026 in the waters of the Black Sea near the CPC marine terminal involving two vessels engaged in the transportation of Kazakhstan’s export crude oil," the official statement says.

The Ministry says the tanker Matilda, flying the flag of Malta and chartered by a subsidiary of the national company KazMunayGas, was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). An explosion was recorded on board without any subsequent fire. There were no casualties or injuries among the crew. According to a preliminary assessment by technical services, the tanker remains seaworthy, and no signs of critical hull damage have been identified at this stage.

Another tanker, Delta Harmony, flying the flag of Liberia, was also attacked by a UAV while waiting to load. As a result of the incident, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished. No crew members were injured. According to the operational headquarters at the time of the incident, loading of crude oil into the vessel had not yet commenced, and the cargo tanks were empty. Therefore, no damage was caused to the export resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Energy is coordinating, in an operational mode, with the national operator KazMunayGas, the consortium administration, and the shipowners to ensure the safety of logistics chains and the continuity of export supplies.

