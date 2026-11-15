Bitcoin rebounds above $65,000 after sliding to lowest level since July

On Coinbase, Bitcoin fell to $61,946.17 in the one-minute candle that opened at 8:45 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) on November 14, or 6:45 a.m. Astana time on November 15. Bitstamp recorded an almost identical low of $61,946.62 in the same minute, so a second major spot exchange showed the same drop.

Coinbase daily price data show that Bitcoin had last traded below $62,000 in mid-July.

The drop capped several days of steady losses. Bitcoin was still trading above $73,000 on November 11, so it lost more than 15% in four days. In the final leg, the price went 0.94% below an earlier evening low of $62,534.04, set at 8:08 p.m. ET, just 37 minutes before.

The recovery came quickly but unevenly. Hourly data show Bitcoin regained $65,000 during the 9 p.m. ET hour on Saturday. It then slipped back to about $63,726 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. ET on Sunday before climbing again. By 7:12 a.m. ET on November 15, Coinbase quoted Bitcoin at $65,330.50, 5.5% above the overnight trough.

Even after the bounce, the losses remain large. Saturday’s low was 27% below Coinbase’s intraday high of $84,856.07 on October 21. It was also roughly 51% below the exchange’s peak of $126,296 on October 6, 2025. Both comparisons measure the decline from intraday highs, not from closing prices.

Demand through exchange-traded products has also weakened. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted about $1.91 billion in net outflows over seven straight trading sessions from November 5 to November 13, according to daily figures compiled by Farside Investors.

The slide came in the same week that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, with core inflation at 0.3%. The Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Bitcoin gained more than 5% on September 21, with the Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Index at 85,455.85.