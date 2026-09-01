Bitcoin rises more than 5% to above $85,000

The index was up 5.19% from its previous close of 81,236.39, gaining more than 4,200 points, according to Nasdaq.

The rise comes amid developments in US digital-asset regulation. On Aug. 18, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed new rules that would create a tailored offering regime for certain investment contracts involving crypto assets.

In March, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued an interpretation clarifying how US federal securities laws apply to certain crypto assets and transactions. The agencies said the interpretation was intended to provide greater clarity for market participants.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bitcoin surged above $77,000 for the first time since May, amid favorable macroeconomic signals, easing in the bond market and signs of political support for digital assets.