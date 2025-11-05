Bitcoin price falls below $100,000

As of the evening of November 4, Bitcoin was trading at around $99,671, falling by 6.57% over the past 24 hours.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), also saw a sharp decline, dropping by 13.04% to approximately $3,143.

The decline followed a period of volatile trading, as investors moved to take profits after a rapid rally in the summer months. During that period, Bitcoin had climbed above $110,000, while the total market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency industry exceeded $2.3 trillion. However, amid expectations of new decisions by central banks and waning interest from institutional investors, market sentiment has since deteriorated.

Analysts note that one of the main factors behind the drop was the increase in yields on U.S. government bonds and the weakening demand for risk assets. Market uncertainty regarding regulatory measures has also played a role, in particular, discussions of potential restrictions on the use of digital assets in several countries have added pressure to the cryptocurrency sector.

Earlier, reports indicated that global financial markets had seen a surge in demand for alternative assets, as both Bitcoin and gold reached record highs amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.