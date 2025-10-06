Bitcoin and gold set new all-time highs amid U.S. government shutdown

Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high, surpassing $125,000 for the first time. On Binance, the cryptocurrency’s price peaked at $125,200 against USDT, breaking the record that had held since mid-August.

Gold prices also soared to new heights. On the New York Commodity Exchange (COMEX), December futures climbed to $3,950.3 per troy ounce, setting another historic record. Since the beginning of the year, gold has risen by more than 40%, driven by escalating global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions that intensified following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The previous record was recorded on October 1, immediately after the U.S. government halted operations due to budget disagreements in Congress.

The record surge in both gold and Bitcoin reflects investors’ growing desire to protect their assets amid a deepening political crisis and the risk of a prolonged federal shutdown.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that central banks around the world continue to show strong demand for gold, viewing it as a key hedge against geopolitical and economic risks.