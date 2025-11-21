Bitcoin falls nearly 10%, hits lowest level since April

According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency was trading at $83,300 as of 10:35, reflecting a daily decrease of 9.48%. On Binance, the largest exchange by trading volume, bitcoin fell 9.58% to $83,200, briefly touching $82,000, its lowest level since April 2025.

This downturn marks the most significant drop in seven months and erased more than one trillion dollars from the overall digital asset market. Analysts attribute the correction to global economic uncertainty and profit taking after a prolonged period of growth.

Bitcoin had already shown weakening momentum a day earlier, sliding to $86,400 and reaching intraday lows near $87,300.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bitcoin showed a modest rebound on Tuesday after briefly slipping below $90,000, reaching its lowest level in seven months.