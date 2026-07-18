Bishkek to host major Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum

As reported by the agency, the meeting discussed preparation for the Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum to be held in Bishkek on July 28.

"The parties considered the organizational issues of the event, including the content of the business program, the composition of the participants, the format of plenary sessions and meetings in B2B and B2G formats. Attention was also paid to ensuring the interaction of government bodies and business representatives," the report says.

Photo source: Kabar

In addition, they discussed the preparation of documents to be signed within the framework of the forum, including memorandums and other bilateral documents aimed at expanding investment cooperation, strengthening industrial ties, and implementing joint projects.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to coordinate further work on preparing the forum. The event will be an important platform for introducing the investment opportunities of the two countries, establishing new business ties, and promoting joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tajikistan will complete the demarcation of the border with Kyrgyzstan in 2027.