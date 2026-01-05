Bishkek to host IIHF U20 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

The tournament matches will be held at the multi-functional Bishkek Arena. The competition will feature youth teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran, and Hong Kong (China).

During the week, the teams will play a series of matches to determine the tournament winner and runners-up. The U20 competition format is dynamic and exciting, with young hockey players demonstrating speed, character, and a high level of training.

The tournament is organized by the Ice Hockey Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and partners. The championship is expected to attract fans from all regions of the country, as well as guests from abroad.

Spectators will have the opportunity to support the Kyrgyz national team in matches against foreign teams, experience the atmosphere of a major international sporting event, and spend time with family and friends at a vibrant winter tournament.

