Kyrgyzstan population reaches 7.4 million people

The State Institution Kyzmat reported that during this period, civil registry offices recorded 117,300 births, which is equivalent to 19.2 per 1,000 population (down from 20.1 in the same period of 2024), and 27,000 deaths, or 4.4 per 1,000 population (compared to 4.5 in January-October 2024).

This resulted in a natural population increase of 90,300 people, or 14.8 per 1,000 population, slightly lower than the 15.6 recorded a year earlier.

The highest rates of natural growth were observed in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, while Bishkek registered the lowest.