Bishkek to host CA-U.S. business forum

The event is held by the Cabinet of Ministers together with the Center for International Private Entrepreneurship (CIPE), the Kyrgyz News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The B5+1 forum is the core business platform under the CA-U.S. diplomatic format.

The forum is expected to be attended by representatives of the private sector, business associations and expert communities, which are keen on promoting regional dialogue between the Central Asian nations and the U.S.

