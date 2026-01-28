EN
    Bishkek to host CA-U.S. business forum

    20:53, 28 January 2026

    The Kyrgyz capital Bishkek is set to host the Central Asia – U.S. business forum on February 4-5, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The event is held by the Cabinet of Ministers together with the Center for International Private Entrepreneurship (CIPE), the Kyrgyz News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

    The B5+1 forum is the core business platform under the CA-U.S. diplomatic format.

    The forum is expected to be attended by representatives of the private sector, business associations and expert communities, which are keen on promoting regional dialogue between the Central Asian nations and the U.S.

    Earlier today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev has met Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Peter Larden in Astana. 

