Bishkek to host 2025 Aga Khan Award for Architecture

This was formally announced by the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, the AKDN reported.

The events, including a Prize-giving ceremony, will be co-presided by the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic and AKDN. Some 200 officials, architects, and academics from around the globe will join their counterparts from Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, more broadly, to discuss how architecture is central to sustainability, climate adaptation, and quality of life.

Established by His Late Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV in 1977, the AKAA is given every three years to projects that set new standards of excellence in architecture, planning practices, historic preservation and landscape architecture. The Award is governed by a Steering Committee chaired by His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. The winners of the 2025 Awards will be presented with certificates on 15 September and share the $1 million prize, one of the largest in the sphere of architecture worldwide.

In Kyrgyzstan, public lectures and exhibitions will precede the award ceremony and an architectural seminar will be held on 16 September. These events come as the Kyrgyz Republic and the Aga Khan Development Network mark 25 years of bilateral relations.

