Bishkek prepares cultural program for 6th World Nomad Games

The minister presented the concept, goals, and main directions of the cultural program of the 6th World Nomad Games, as well as the locations and planned events.

The cultural program will showcase the history of nomadic civilization, its spiritual and material heritage, traditional arts, music, and crafts.

Events will be presented in a modern format, blending tradition with contemporary creativity.

Program coordinators, historians, ethnographers, scientists, public figures, veterans, media representatives, bloggers, and creative teams took part in the meeting.

Those attending focused on ensuring historical accuracy and meaningful interpretation of cultural heritage laying emphasis on presenting nomadic culture as a living tradition relevant to modern audiences.

To note, Kyrgyzstan unveils 10,000-seat arena ahead of World Nomad Games.