Bishkek makes history with 6,000 runners marathon to save snow leopard

According to the Bishkek City Hall, the seventh annual race took place on October 18 at Manas International Airport, drawing approximately 6,000 participants from more than 25 countries.

Runners could choose from distances of 5 km, 14 km, 21.1 km, and 42.2 km. The 5 km race was dedicated to the memory of the Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Photo credit: Kabar

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Rakhat Musaeva spoke, noting that sports foster discipline, responsibility, and a drive to achieve results. She added that the integration of athletic events with environmental conservation efforts deserves special recognition.

The oldest participant was 80-year-old Viktor Tyumentsev, who completed the 14 km distance. Staff from the Bishkek City Hall and its various departments also took part in the event. All participants received commemorative medals.

"The Bishkek Snow Leopard Run brings together sports enthusiasts and environmental advocates. A portion of the entry fees is donated annually to programs dedicated to the conservation of the snow leopard and its ecosystem," the statement says.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won the 300km equestrian marathon at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.