Food Fest Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition commenced in Pakistan

The exhibition was organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in collaboration with the Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine at Centaurus Mall, Islamabad’s largest shopping center.

The event was attended by officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, representatives of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Chakwal, as well as over 30 diplomatic missions, including ambassadors from Central Asian countries, Russia, Belarus, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Indonesia, and others. The exhibition also drew well-known entrepreneurs, media representatives, bloggers, and members of the public.

In his opening speech, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, provided insights into the official visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan on February 25-26 this year, highlighting his discussions with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“The exhibition of Uzbekistan food products is the first event organized in a new format following the recent high-level visit. Our action plan for 2025-2026 includes a series of events aimed at increasing mutual awareness of our national economies, which complement each other”, the Ambassador noted.

The event featured 25 Uzbekistan food manufacturers, including Ro’zmetov, Sladus, VIKO, SQ, Paradise, Ermak, Natural Juice, and others, showcasing their products. On the first day of the exhibition, more than 60,000 people attended.

As part of the event, meetings are also planned between the delegation of Uzbekistan entrepreneurs and representatives of Pakistan’s Department of Plant Protection, the leadership and members of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the Centaurus Mall management, as well as executives from major wholesale and retail chains such as Islamabad Cash & Carry, Metro, Punjab Cash & Carry, Save Mart, Hatim, and others.

