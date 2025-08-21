Bishkek hosts 1st meeting of heads of OTS intellectual property institutions

The event became a landmark step in advancing regional cooperation in the field of intellectual property (IP).

The meeting gathered high-level officials including Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS; Baktiiar Orozov, Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic; Muzraf Ikramov, Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Zeki Durak, President of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office; Erkin Yilmaz, General Director of Copyright, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, Marina Sirotina, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Intellectual Property Rights of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and senior representatives of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his opening remarks, Secretary General Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized the historic significance of the meeting, underlining that intellectual property is a cornerstone for advancing innovation, science, technology, and industry across the Turkic World. He recalled that throughout history the Turkic peoples have produced great minds and in today’s era, where intellect, knowledge and innovation determine prosperity and competitiveness, the Turkic World must not remain behind in this global race.

The participants discussed initiatives such as the Draft Agreement on Cooperation in the Legal Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property and the establishment of the Interstate Council on Legal Protection and Enforcement of IP and Common Turkic Patent Organization.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties adopted the Joint Declaration of the 1st Meeting of the Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions, underscoring their determination to strengthen cooperation in the protection and promotion of intellectual property. The 2nd meeting of the IP Institutions will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.

