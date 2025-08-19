Almaty is spiritual center of Kazakhstan and entire Turkic world - President

For the first time, Almaty has been selected the Youth Capital of the Turkic World for 2025.

“Almaty is the golden cradle of our Independence, the blessed land of creative youth. In the history of our country, Almaty has turned into the spiritual center not only of the Kazakh people, but the entire Turkic world. It is the pillar of our national culture. Educated, talented and active representatives of Turkic youth have gathered today at the foot of majestic Alatau mountains. I am confident that during this large-scale forum you will find new friends and will implement fresh ideas and projects. The unity of our young generations is the key to a strong foundation and prospects for the Turkic world. Kazakhstan consistently supports good initiatives of fraternal nations. We attach special importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation among our countries. The organization of the World Nomad Games in Astana, the declaration of Aktau as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World and Almaty as the Youth Capital of the Turkic World are bright examples of this,” the message from the President reads.

Aida Balayeva highlighted that Almaty has historically been the center of intersection of culture, science, education and innovations of the ancient states of the East. And today the city has become a platform for new ideas and partnerships of young leaders of the Turkic world.

Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said: “Today we have witnessed an important event – transfer of the Turkic World’s Youth Capital title from Lankaran to the dynamically developing Almaty city. This step reflects continuity of our values and highlights the growing role of youth in shaping the future of the Turkic world. As is known, this status was awarded to Almaty by a decision of the VIII meeting of the ministers of youth and sport of the OTS member states. The city’s modern cultural life, active educational centers and initiative youth embody the spirit and potential of the new generations of the Turkic world.”

For his part, Mayor of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy, said that Almaty had turned into the platform of unification of the Turkic countries’ youth, united with a common aspiration for reviving culture and traditions.

“This status serves a symbol of trust imposed on the city in the hope of future development. Let the strengthened voice of young Turks sound from Almaty, where new ideas are born, friendship gets stronger and hearts unite. Almaty is our common house and the center of the future!” he said.

The festival will run until August 19.

The delegates of the OTS member states including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, are expected to share their experience of implementation of the projects in the field of youth policy, entrepreneurship, civil activity and social initiatives development.

Earlier it was reported that on August 16, Kazakhstan's Aktau city hosted the award ceremony of the Competition of Young Painters of the Turkic World on Traditional Children's Games.