Bishkek conference highlights challenges of media in digital era

Organized by the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the event is being held under the theme “Building Shared Reality: Information Authenticity, Media Ethics, and Trust in the Digital Age.”

The conference has gathered representatives of government institutions, media organizations, civil society, academia, and international experts to discuss media freedom, journalistic ethics, countering disinformation, media literacy, and ways to strengthen public trust. Participants will also exchange experiences and explore joint approaches to developing a stronger and more cohesive information space across Central Asia.

As written before, Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of religious content on social media.