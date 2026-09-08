Bishkek Arena stadium in Kyrgyzstan costs USD 386 million

According to the initial plan, the stadium was expected to have 30–35,000 seats at an estimated cost of 60–70 million US dollars.

Later, the project was revised at the instruction of President Sadyr Zhaparov and the stadium capacity was expanded to 51,252 spectators and designed to meet FIFA international standards.

The eight-story building is shaped like a traditional Kyrgyz yurt with a diameter of 280 meters and height of 70 meters.

To ensure the stadium is financially viable and not a burden on the state budget, it includes nearly 36,000 square meters of commercial space. It hosts 23 restaurants and 11 cafes, a shopping mall, a supermarket, 48 stores, 18 kiosks, four 4 cinemas, a gym, a children’s playground, and terraces.

Rumors on social media claimed the stadium cost only 60 million US dollars, but officials dismissed this as inaccurate.

On August 31, 2026, Bishkek Arena hosted the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games.

It was earlier reported, world-famous Colombian pop star Shakira is set to give a solo concert at the newly built Bishkek Arena stadium in Kyrgyzstan.