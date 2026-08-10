Births outpace deaths as Kazakhstan records nearly 150,000 newborns

The Bureau also reported 51,700 marriages and 22,500 divorces during the first half of the year.

Turkestan region recorded the highest birth rate in Kazakhstan, at 19.58 births per 1,000 people, followed by Shymkent, with a rate of 19.20 per 1,000, and Mangystau region, at 18.84 per 1,000.

Meanwhile, the highest mortality rate was recorded in North Kazakhstan region, at 11.59 deaths per 1,000 people. The rate stood at 11.36 per 1,000 in East Kazakhstan region and 10.14 per 1,000 in Kostanay region.

The National Statistics Bureau noted that the relatively high mortality rates in these regions are influenced by aging local populations.

To note, 335,000 children were born in Kazakhstan throughout 2025. Boys accounted for 51.5 percent of all births, while girls made up 48.5 percent.

In Almaty alone, 17,498 births were registered during the first half of 2026. Of these, 9,116 were boys and 8,382 were girls.