Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China hits $48.7 billion

The head of the Chinese diplomatic mission summarized the results of cooperation in 2025 during a press briefing titled “The Spirit of China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in 2026.” He especially noted the strengthening of political mutual trust between the two countries.

"Bilateral trade turnover reached $48.7 billion, increasing 11% year on year. Cooperation is steadily strengthening in such areas as energy and mineral extraction, petrochemicals, transport and logistics, as well as infrastructure. Meanwhile, cooperation is expanding in new sectors such as automotive manufacturing, modern agriculture, green energy, and the production of construction materials,” the diplomat said.

The ambassador noted that in 2025, the two sides also signed a series of agreements in the fields of education, science and technology, sports, and tourism.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

He specifically mentioned the Year of Chinese Tourism held in Kazakhstan. According to him, spontaneous trips by citizens of both countries are becoming a new trend in Chinese-Kazakh tourism.

“The introduction of the reciprocal visa-free regime continues to yield a positive effect. The flow of people between the two countries has increased significantly. The average daily passenger traffic at the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center has approached 30,000 people,” said Han Chunlin.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

In addition, the diplomat congratulated Kazakhstan on the adoption of the new Constitution and emphasized its significance for further reinforcement of political reforms.

"The year 2026 is of great significance for both China and Kazakhstan. For China, this year marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and for Kazakhstan, the beginning of adopting the new Constitution, and the continued strengthening of political reforms. The 15th Five-Year Plan period is becoming a key period for consolidating the foundation and exerting efforts in all directions to carry out socialist modernization. We are undoubtedly facing a new round of vigorous development. At the same time, guided by the strategy of a Just Kazakhstan, the nation is confidently moving toward accomplishing its national development goals. As President Xi Jinping noted, China and Kazakhstan are undergoing a pivotal period of their own development and revival," the ambassador stated.

Qazinform previously reported that as part of the 25th annual session of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan Province, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.