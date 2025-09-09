EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Biibars Zheksen and Aida Abikeyeva propel to World Boxing Championships quarterfinals

    07:44, 9 September 2025

    Two Kazakh boxers cruised into the quarterfinals at the ongoing 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Biibars Zheksen and Aida Abikeyeva propel to World Boxing Championships quarterfinals
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov, a press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Biibars Zheksen eliminated India’s Sachin Siwach from the tournament, taking the first round and impressing the judges again in the second one. He ultimately secured a 4:1 split-decision victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

    Biibars Zheksen and Aida Abikeyeva propel to World Boxing Championships quarterfinals
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov, a press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Aida Abikeyeva also advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s 65 kg category. In the round of 16, she confidently defeated Sukyoung Kang of South Korea, taking control from the very first round.

    Earlier, Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships defeating Robert Bos of the Netherlands.

    To note, Kazakh female boxers Karina Ibragimova and Natalya Bogdanova have cruised into the quarterfinals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

    Boxing Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All