Biibars Zheksen and Aida Abikeyeva propel to World Boxing Championships quarterfinals

Biibars Zheksen eliminated India’s Sachin Siwach from the tournament, taking the first round and impressing the judges again in the second one. He ultimately secured a 4:1 split-decision victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov, a press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Aida Abikeyeva also advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s 65 kg category. In the round of 16, she confidently defeated Sukyoung Kang of South Korea, taking control from the very first round.

Earlier, Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships defeating Robert Bos of the Netherlands.

To note, Kazakh female boxers Karina Ibragimova and Natalya Bogdanova have cruised into the quarterfinals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.