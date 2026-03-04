Big Almaty Canal reservoirs ready for flood season

This year, a section of the Kurty River shoreline was reinforced, while mechanized cleaning of the Koram trunk canal is currently underway

“All facilities are operating normally, and the water management situation is under continuous monitoring. Material and technical reserves for flood prevention measures have been prepared, including fuel, lubricants and inert materials. In addition, 18 units of equipment — excavators, loaders and dump trucks — are ready for deployment,” said branch director Kairat Bisembayev.

According to the ministry, in 2025 cone valves were repaired and rubber seals replaced at the Bartogay Reservoir. Screw hoists and steel cables were also replaced at the headworks of the Big Almaty Canal and the Chilik hydroscheme. In addition, the upstream slope of the dam was reinforced at the Kurty Reservoir, while soil was used to fill the space between canals at the Taskutan water-lifting dam.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

The riverbed of the Chilik River has also been cleared near the Bartogay Reservoir, the canal headworks and the Chilik hydroscheme.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Islamic Development Bank is set to support the construction of three new water reservoirs in Kazakhstan.