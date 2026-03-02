Bibisara Assaubayeva surges into world chess top 10

FIDE has released its latest rankings, showing significant shifts in the international chess landscape.

In the men’s rankings, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen remains the undisputed world number one, while Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov gained 20 points to return to the top 10.

As for the women’s side of the rankings, China’s Hou Yifan continues to lead the women’s rankings. Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva earned 19 points following her impressive performance at the Tata Steel Chess Challengers 2026 in Wijk aan Zee. Thus, she is in 9th place globally.

It is worth mentioning that Bibisara Assaubayeva is set to compete in the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament this April. The winner will have the right to challenge the reigning Women’s World Chess Champion, Ju Wenjun of China, for the classical title.

Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Barys Order.

