Biased judging: Kazakhstan files protest over boxing decisions at Asian Games

The KBF filed an official protest with World Boxing and the Asian Boxing Confederation over two bouts at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The scandal erupted after two Kazakh boxers — both world champions — were eliminated in the semifinals by disputed judges' decisions.

Competing in the 75 kg weight class, Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova lost to India's Lovlina Borgohain.

In the 55 kg weight class, Makhmud Sabyrkhan lost to Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam.

"The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation officially declares its disagreement with the results of the semifinal bouts at the Asian Games. In light of what we see as biased judging in the bouts of Natalya Bogdanova and Makhmud Sabyrkhan, the KBF immediately sent an official appeal to World Boxing demanding a review of the match results," the KBF press service said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan filed a protest over the athletics results at the 2026 Asian Games after Yasmіna Toxanbayeva was deprived of her gold medal over an unapproved footwear model.