Beyond satellites: Moon provides full-disk view of Earth’s radiation

Earth’s radiation budget – the balance between incoming solar energy and outgoing radiation – is vital for climate studies. Traditional satellites face limits” low-orbit satellites capture fragmented views, while geostationary ones only monitor a single hemisphere.

Published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, the study confirms that a moon-based platform overcomes these challenges by offering a permanent, full-disk view of Earth.

“From the Moon, Earth appears as a complete disk, allowing us to extract dominant radiation signals while suppressing local interference,” said Ye Hanlin of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Researchers found that 90% of radiation changes can be explained by simple planet-wide patterns, forming Earth’s unique “radiation fingerprint”. They also identified cycles linked to lunar phases, orbital motion, and Earth’s rotation.

According to co-author Guo Huadong, this perspective provides critical support for measuring Earth’s energy output and strengthens efforts to monitor global climate change.

