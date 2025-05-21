Best Kazakhstan’s hockey players at 2025 Ice Hockey World Championships named

Oleg Bolyakin’s team opened with a 2–1 win over Norway, but then suffered defeats to Germany (1–4), Hungary (2–4), Denmark (1–5), the Czech Republic (1–8), the USA (1–6), and Switzerland (1–4). As a result, Kazakhstan finished at the bottom of Group B and was relegated to Division I.

After the tournament, Roman Starchenko, Nikita Mikhailis, and Maxim Pavlenko were recognized as the top players to play for Kazakhstan by the event organizers.

It’s worth noting that France was the second team to be relegated from the 2025 World Championship.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has suffered a defeat vs Belarus at the U18 Ice Hockey World Championships.