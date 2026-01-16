Best destinations worldwide for solo travel named

The list includes cities and regions that, according to platform users, are best suited for traveling alone due to developed infrastructure, safety, and a wide range of experiences.

The Best of the Best award is given to destinations and attractions that receive the highest number of outstanding ratings and reviews from travelers over a 12-month period. Out of more than 8 million listings on the platform, fewer than 1 percent achieve this status.

The ranking was topped by Dublin, which experts recommend for its compact city center, rich cultural scene, and walkability. The city is well suited for travelers interested in literature, history, and museums.

Second place went to Berlin, with key attractions including the remains of the Berlin Wall, numerous museums, and a vibrant nightlife.

Third place was taken by London. Travelers note that the city is convenient for independent exploration thanks to its developed public transport system, a large number of free museums, and diverse neighborhoods.

The top ten also included Santiago, Edinburgh, New York City, Hanoi, Madrid, Bali, and Cape Town.

The extended list of the best solo travel destinations also featured Amsterdam, Cusco, Dubai, Corsica, Lisbon, Prague, Barcelona, Seoul, Sydney, and Sicily.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Time Out published a global ranking of cities most attractive to Generation Z, based on a survey of thousands of young people worldwide.