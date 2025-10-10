“Besame Mucho” by Dimash Qudaibergen – Kazakh artist’s first-ever concert in Mexico

It seemed as though the show began hours before it actually started: in the hallways, large groups of fans were singing traditional Mexican songs in chorus, chanting the artist’s name like football fans, creating an electrifying and unforgettable atmosphere.

Dimash appeared before the passionate audience in a “fiery” look — opening the night with his powerful hits “Golden” and “Smoke.” After thunderous ovations, he greeted the crowd not only in Kazakh and English, but also in Spanish:

“¡Buenas noches, México! Es un sueño estar aquí con todos ustedes. Gracias por su amor, su energía y por hacerme sentir como en casa. Esta noche viviremos algo mágico juntos.”

(“Good evening, Mexico! It’s a dream to be here with you. Thank you for your love, your energy, and for making me feel at home. Tonight, we’ll share something truly magical together.”)

The passionate audience could barely contain their emotions throughout the concert. Whether it was the Italian “Olimpico” or the Chinese “Battle of Memory,” the Russian “Love of tired swans” or the French “SOS d’un Terrien en Détresse,” the Spanish “El Amore En Ti” or the English “The Story of One Sky,” the Kazakh “Makhabbat Ber Magan” or his vocal masterpiece “Ave Maria,” every song was met with overwhelming warmth and love.

Having performed on countless stages around the world, Dimash was deeply moved by his Dears, repeatedly opening his arms to the audience and saying “muchas gracias.” The concert’s energy was truly explosive — the crowd followed his every move, clapping, dancing, and singing along to “Give Me Your Love,” “Be With Me,” “Tau Ishinde,” “Weekend,” and his new song “Living For The Game.” Even his complex vocal compositions such as “Unforgettable Day,” “Fire,” and “When I’ve Got You” were echoed back by the audience in chorus.

While the fans were singing the choruses of his songs, Dimash managed to sign autographs and shake hands with those who approached the stage. Inspired by the warmth of the Mexican audience, he spontaneously performed a fragment of the legendary Spanish song “Besame Mucho” together with the crowd.

“Let me introduce the best musician in our family. As an instrumentalist, he’s even better than me — just don’t tell him I said that,” Dimash joked, inviting his younger brother Abilmansur to join him on stage. The young guitarist was warmly welcomed by the fans as he performed an electric guitar piece. Traditional Kazakh instruments — the dombra, sybyzgy, and kobyz — were also featured in “Adai,” “Durdaraz,” “Stranger,” and Dimash’s new original composition “Samgau.”

“My dear friends, you’ll forever be in my heart. None of this would be possible without your support. As a musician, I’ve been inspired by many Spanish songs and Mexican artists. I first met the Mexican audience in Las Vegas when I sang the national anthem of Kazakhstan before the Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Álvarez fight.

For many years, I’ve dreamed of presenting the culture of my homeland — the Kazakh language and our songs — to Latin America. Thanks to you, that dream has come true. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” Dimash said at the end of the concert.

