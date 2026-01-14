Berlin welcomes Tajikistan-Germany political consultations

The delegations were led by Farrukh Hamralizoda, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, and Niklas Wagner, Commissioner of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office for Cooperation with Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations across political, economic, trade, investment, energy, scientific, educational, and cultural fields.

Consultations also focused on pressing regional and international issues, cooperation within international organizations, and strengthening collaboration on water resources, climate, and glacier protection.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in priority areas.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe hosted talks on Tajikistan-Germany bilateral cooperation.