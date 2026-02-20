Berik Sholpankulov steps down as deputy governor of National Bank

Berik Sholpankulov was born on March 4, 1976. In 1996, he graduated from the Kazakh State Agricultural University with a degree in Accounting, Audit, and Economic Analysis. In 2016, he earned a Master’s degree from the National Defense University.

Sholpankulov began his career in 1996 as an expert in the Cash Balance Management Division at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

He held the following senior positions:

October 2001 – July 2004: Head of the Cash Management and State Obligations Accounting Division at the Ministry of Finance.

July 2004 – December 2008: Deputy Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

December 2008 – June 2014: Deputy Minister of Finance.

June 2014 – October 2016: Deputy Defense Minister for Economy and Finance.

November – December 2016: Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

December 2016 – March 2019: Deputy Minister of Finance.

March 2019 – April 2021: First Deputy Minister of Finance.

On April 5, 2021, by presidential order, he was appointed Deputy Governor of the National Bank.

Berik Sholpankulov has been awarded the Order of Kurmet, the medal "Eren Eñbegı üşın" (For Distinguished Labor), medals dedicated to the 20th and 25th anniversaries of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the 10th anniversary of Astana, and the 30th anniversary of the Tenge. He also holds the Excellence of Service badge, the Medal for Contribution to the Establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union (II degree), and certificates of merit from the Ministry of Finance.

