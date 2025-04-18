Benin intends to build strong and dynamic relations with Kazakhstan based on common values - Adjadi Bakari

According to Adjadi Bakari, Benin attaches special importance to the development of multilateral cooperation.

"Amid today’s conditions, the establishment of multidimensional ties with other countries is of huge importance. We respect the norms of international law, and it is precisely adherence to common values ​​and reliance on sustainable foundations that will allow our countries to reach a new level," he said..

He then said Benin intends to build strong and dynamic relations with Kazakhstan based on common values, in particular, in agriculture, digitalization, energy and transport.

In his words, Benin intends to become a “port”, an access point for Kazakhstan to the African continent.

He expressed confidence that sharing these values, both countries will be able to achieve the goals set.

Earlier, it was reported that Foreign Minister of the Republic of Benin Adjadi Bakari arrived in Astana for a working trip. As part of the visit, Kazakhstan and Benin inked the Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries.